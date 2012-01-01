This is a leading integrated independent agency with record breaking success across a number of industry sectors- ranging from Property to Technology to Healthcare.

The healthcare division is a thriving business doing some of the most interesting work in healthcare PR in the UK today. With a varied client base- including but not limited to pharma, med tech, healthcare providers, charities and innovators- no two accounts will ever be the same and your role will see you working across a broad healthcare landscape.

The work is fast paced and exciting- ranging from a first product launch in one of the most pressing recent global healthcare issues to a major coalition between charity and industry- to showcasing sustainability in health clients at major events. From disease awareness to the environment to thought leadership- these are big stories and the healthcare team here is at the pulse of those issues.

This is an entrepreneurial, boutique agency where everyone is a future leader. Therefore cultural fit is important. Not only is this an exceptionally intelligent and commercially savvy team it is important to be nice too! The Director will play a pivotal role in the leadership team for health – from business development to financial management and strategic goals- they will also empower and nurture the team and juniors to continue in their winning success. Previous healthcare PR agency experience at at least Associate Director level is required for this role.

