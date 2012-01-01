This is one of the most important healthcare solutions companies in the world. With expertise in every point of impact in health- from molecule to marketing- this is the organisation that has the big picture perspective.

The communications capability of this agency is one of the most influential in the world- with leading brands in PR, Advertising and Medical Education. This role sits in the agency’s PR pillar and offers the opportunity to work with some of the most awarded, inspiring and capable communicators in healthcare PR in the UK. With exceptional and record breaking success in a mix of brand, corporate, and patient advocacy campaigns- the portfolio of work here is diverse as well as dynamic. Beyond the realms of communications there is further collaboration and insight from capabilities in clinical solutions and trials, consultancy and evidence/market access. You will therefore have immediate access to a breadth of knowledge, data and strategy that sets this role apart from any standalone communications agency position. If you have a thirst for knowledge and bigger picture strategy- this is the agency for you.

Other benefits include best in class and structured training, secondments to other disciplines/pillars as well as offices overseas, the chance to work on the biggest integrated accounts in the market, and a friendly and sociable culture.

