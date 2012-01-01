Job Title: Associate Director/Director – Healthcare policy and public affairs – Leading PR & Comms Consultancy

Location: City of London/hybrid Working

Salary: Competitive rate depending on experience - plus bonus and an excellent range of benefits.



About the Company

An exciting opportunity for an Associate Director to join one of Europe’s leading comms consultancies, working across a range of areas including PR, policy, public affairs and advocacy. They are extremely well-respected and renowned in their field, working with major global brands across the digital, tech, finance and healthcare sectors, among others. They have an incredible reputation, and are now looking for an Associate Director/Director within the healthcare team, focussing on policy and public affairs.



Role overview

As a result of unprecedented breakthroughs in the science of healthcare and their impressive growth trajectory, they are looking for a senior leader, demonstrably ready for Associate Director level, to help lead their Healthcare Policy, Advocacy & Public Affairs team and to supercharge their own career path.

The successful candidate will help provide strategic direction, leadership and professional development to one of the most engaging health policy teams in the industry.

As a senior leader in their team, the Associate Director will play an integral part in driving the wider health business and agency forward. They will also work seamlessly with colleagues in both the Healthcare Communications and International Policy & Market Access teams to provide clients with a fully integrated offering.

The team works with the most exciting healthcare and life sciences organisations, responsible for some of the most important breakthroughs in medical science. With over half of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies, as well as NHS providers, health technology businesses and charities amongst their clients, they offer a diverse and compelling range of issues and opportunities.

Responsibilities of the Associate Director

•Providing team members with coaching, career development and personal management.

•Responsible for the strategic direction of the Policy and Public Affairs team, as well as providing professional leadership for team members

•Building strong and deep relationships with senior level clients to understand their needs, and those of their business and customers; identifying relevant opportunities and risks

•Providing comprehensive and competitive strategic insights and analysis for existing and prospective clients, informed by intelligence-gathering and market insights

•Developing a new business network in the UK to provide opportunities for the agency on a global basis

•Leading proposal and pitch strategy

•Developing and maintaining financial and quality management within the team. Building and leading processes for invoicing, monthly accounts, quality assurance and standards, policies and procedures

Skills & Experience Required of the Associate Director

•A great track record within a public affairs consultancy environment within the UK healthcare or life sciences sector. Those who already have a background working on corporate public affairs, therapy area policy, and/or market access for clients would be ideal. Successful experience developing and delivering corporate public affairs strategies and programmes for launching new medicines and/or treatments.

•Team leadership experience

•Track record of delivering tangible results for clients

•An understanding and insight into the major issues and policy changes affecting the life sciences sector (particularly pricing, NICE, HST and commissioning structures and processes) and/or the major issues and trends affecting the NHS and healthcare in the UK.

•An interest in business development

•Experienced/confident within in financial management and planning

What they offer

In addition to a competitive salary, your core benefits package will include:

•An annual performance-related bonus plus additional bonus potential linked to new business and long service

•25 days’ annual leave (plus bank holidays)

•Private healthcare insurance

•A company pension plan, including 8% employer contribution

•A stunning riverside office location overlooking the city’s most impressive landmarks

They are an equal opportunities employer, committed to encouraging a balanced workforce within their company and the wider industry.