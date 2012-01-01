Job Title: Associate Director – Digital Health – Leading PR & Comms Consultancy

Location: City of London/hybrid Working



About the company

Truly an exciting opportunity for an Associate Director to join one of Europe’s leading comms consultancies, working across a range of areas including PR, policy, public affairs and advocacy. They are extremely well-respected and renowned in their field, working with major global brands across the digital, tech, finance and healthcare sectors, among others. They have an incredible reputation and are now looking for an Associate Director, experienced within digital communications to join their award-winning healthcare team, focussing on digital solutions across their Healthcare portfolio in multiple geographies.

Role overview

As a result of unprecedented breakthroughs in the science of healthcare and their impressive growth trajectory, they are looking for a senior leader, demonstrably ready for Associate Director level, to supercharge their own career path.

The successful candidate will help provide strategic direction, leadership and professional development to one of the most engaging health teams in the industry.

As a senior leader in their team, the Associate Director will have a broad knowledge and understanding of the multi-channel digital healthcare landscape, from social channels to digital platforms and apps, from experiential marketing to emerging technologies. They will be hungry to grow the digital client base and revenue and deepen the team’s capabilities.

The team works with the most exciting healthcare and life sciences organisations, responsible for some of the most important breakthroughs in medical science. With over half of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies, as well as NHS providers, health technology businesses and charities amongst their clients, they offer a diverse and compelling range of issues and opportunities.

Responsibilities of the Associate Director

•Work collaboratively with healthcare account teams to drive digital strategies and campaigns across a range of channels

•Provide timely and relevant strategic advice to clients and account teams regarding using digital solutions to enhance products and brands

•Proactively build strong relationships with senior client contacts and industry stakeholders

•Gain a thorough understanding of our clients’ markets, audiences and stakeholders

•Regularly monitor the digital and tech landscape to identify new developments that could impact and inform client activity

•Actively contribute to new business pitches from crafting proposals and budget estimation, to pitch presentations

Skills & Experience Required of the Associate Director

•Proven track record of experience working with pharmaceutical companies in either a product marketing or digital communications role, within a consultancy or in-house environment

•A strong understanding of digital healthcare regulations and compliance requirements as well as the evolving digital and tech landscape in the pharmaceutical industry

•Ability to drive a joined-up strategic and tactical digital / social ideation approach

•Thorough understanding of user behaviour and how to use data and insights to inform our digital strategy

•Excellent digital project management skills

•Proven new business development and networking abilities as well as strong presentation skills

What they offer - In addition to a competitive salary, your core benefits package will include:

•An annual performance-related bonus plus additional bonus potential linked to new business and long service

•Private healthcare insurance and company pension scheme

•Flexible and hybrid working policies, with eligibility to apply for a sabbatical after 2 years’ service

•International secondments across the Group consultancies in Europe, Middle East and North America

They are an equal opportunities employer, committed to encouraging a balanced workforce within their company and the wider industry.

