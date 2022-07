This is one of the UK’s most awarded and innovative healthcare PR agencies. With record breaking success and constant visibility in the industry- they do work that is memorable, purposeful, and rooted in public health interest.

Whether on an advocacy campaign on one of the most pressing health issues in the world today- or a co-creation project with a patient group in Neuroscience- or media relations in an ultra-rare disease- the work is interesting, meaningful and high profile.

Supported internally by robust specialist teams in media, digital and social as well as creative- you will always be supported by standout internal resource and expertise but also learning and growing in this exceptional agency.

This is also one of the most open and inclusive agencies in the industry- championing individuality and authenticity- from D,E&I to CSR initiatives to choosing the clients they work with. Values matter here and this is imbedded in the work as much as it is in the culture.

Previous healthcare PR experience- in pharma, a healthcare comms environment in-house or agency is required for this role. This is an inspiring opportunity to work with some of the most high profile and nurturing, award winning leaders in the UK.