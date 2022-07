This is one of the UK’s most high profile medical education agencies – with a particularly strong presence in publications planning and strategy.

The role is to co-lead an internal agency and manage scientific services and strategy for the agency. This is therefore a rewarding role that combines business leadership with scientific excellence backed by the stability and might of the wider global business.

You will take on a strategic role in working alongside your client services counterpart in running the agency- guiding clients on strategy and supporting product positioning and brand vision on the science. You will also play a pivotal role in resourcing, mentoring and leading scientific services for the agency and will thrive on shaping the future of the agency.

Apart from the chance to work with some of the most approachable and at the same time talented peers in the industry- you will also have the opportunity to do truly high profile global work in the medical affairs and publications space.

This is a people first agency that values life outside work so fully embracing of flexible working and team well- being. Previous medical education agency experience in a leadership role is required for this role.