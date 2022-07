This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented Senior Medical Writer to join one of the best established and most successful scientific services teams in the UK. Part of a wider global medical communications business- this role sits in one of their thriving internal agencies with a particularly strong focus on publications planning. Working on high profile brands in areas including oncology and cardiology, you will partner with forward thinking pharmaceutical clients in an agency that champions strategy and innovation.

Supported internally by an exceptional studio, creative and digital team publications planning and strategy here is unlike any other agency where you will have the chance to deliver highly complex scientific data in compelling, engaging and exciting ways.

Previous medical education agency experience ideally on global brands is required for this rewarding, challenging and progressive role.