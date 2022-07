If you are passionate about advancing science, creativity, innovation and pushing pharma to engage in compelling ways- this is the agency for you.

This is one of the UK’s most high science medical education agencies. With a particularly strong foundation in publications planning, writers here are some of the finest and most qualified in the industry. The agency is one of the biggest in the UK but not part of a network- as such they have a strong entrepreneurial and fluid culture.

The leadership invest heavily in their team for them to flourish and do the best work of their careers. You will need a higher scientific degree to at least MSc level, extensive medical education agency experience as a writer- a passion and experience of mentoring and reviewing junior writers and their work, and confidence in advising clients on scientific strategy.

Medical Writers at this agency have a pivotal strategic function and many have progressed to senior leadership in the global organisation. This is therefore a big enough agency for the truly ambitious- but small enough for you to be seen and championed.