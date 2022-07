This is a supportive, high profile, global healthcare advertising agency that is looking to nurture and develop a talented Account Executive.

This agency has a reputation for doing award winning work on major global pharma brands while maintaining a fantastic work life balance- proven by the tenure of a long standing team.

The agency has well established capability in client services, scientific as well as copy writing, creative, strategy and project management. Work is shared in an agency that values creativity as much as it does process.

You will have existing experience in a healthcare communications environment- ideally in agency- and will be confident in an external, client facing role. A science or marketing degree is preferred.