This is one of the UK’s most respected healthcare advertising agencies, with a reputation for working on high profile pharma brands with ground-breaking companies doing life changing work.

Our client prides itself on having strong processes in place and creativity to match. This role is client facing but also requires expert internal stake holder engagement as well. It will be the project manager’s responsibility to ensure that projects are delivered to client specifications on time, and to budget. They will liaise closely with cross functional teams especially creative and client services. Familiarity with digital outputs and projects is also required- as is a background working in the healthcare market. You will also ideally have project management qualifications and be proficient in project management tools and methodologies.

In return you will work in one of the most recognisable brands in the UK in healthcare advertising, with a relaxed but ambitious team, and on accounts that will make you proud!