This is one of London’s leading healthcare advertising agencies looking to bolster their senior client services team. A Senior Account Director is a high profile role within and outside the agency, requiring gravitas and talent and offering exceptional career progression.

As a Senior Account Director you will lead by example – demonstrating calm under pressure and bigger picture thinking beyond accounts in your remit.

You will work closely with multiple clients on large complex global, EU and domestic accounts to produce results that are innovative and result in brilliant client and customer communications.

You will be a charismatic leader who will keep your team motivated and your clients inspired.

Previous healthcare advertising client services experience- with existing senior team leadership experience is required for this role. This is an empowering agency and whilst they have a buoyant London office- there is the option for fully remote (UK resident) or hybrid working as well.