My client is a healthcare digital publisher which is publishing independent, open-access medical news and education to the online healthcare professional (HCP) community.

They are dedicated to providing busy HCPs with trustworthy, cutting-edge updates in their field in an accessible manner across a range of digital platforms.

They produce a wide variety of digital media content for our world-leading online video journals, which cover a range of pathologies including haematology, oncology and dementia.

As the Grants Administrator/ Research Assistant you will work within the Editorial Team to optimise income for editorial projects and support expansion of knowledge in different disease areas.

You must have excellent research, organisational and prioritisation skills, with the ability to work on a variety of tasks at the same time whilst maintaining high standards.

You will have excellent verbal and written communication skills, with high levels of accuracy and attention to detail and confidence in dealing with a wide variety of people.

You will be proficient in Word, Office, Excel, PowerPoint and keen to learn new digital skills.

Ideally you will have knowledge of the grants process but not essential, however you will need a meticulous attention to detail and rigorous QA skills.

Your main duties and responsibilities will be:

Grants:

•Research and identify grant opportunities for the family of journals

•Write and administer grant submissions, ensuring that submissions are in accordance with the qualification criteria

•Coordinate generation of additional information required for submissions from the editorial team

•Research specific criteria, such as Moore’s Levels for CME, where there will be an impact on editorial practices.

•Ensure financial flow for grants

Research:

•Upcoming congresses in current and new disease areas

•Current phase III trials in each disease field to keep the team and website up to date

•Up-and-coming influencers in each disease field to keep the team up to date for interviews

•Plan and manage award entries

They are looking for someone with a flexible can-do approach, self-motivation and a willingness to learn. This is a fantastic role for someone passionate about providing outstanding administrative role and taking real ownership of their work in a successful, growing company.

Please email me at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk so I can tell you more