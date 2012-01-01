If you are looking for a challenging but highly rewarding healthcare communications role then this is the one for you! My client, one of the world’s biggest pharma companies, is looking for an exceptional Associate Director to spearhead the communications for its international region (spanning Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

As part of a cross-functional leadership team, you’ll play a pivotal role in communicating strategy and ambitions within Oncology to both external and internal stakeholders to impact the lives of millions of patients worldwide.

Main responsibilities include:

• Drive strategic International-level communications planning that ensures industry-leading policy shaping and related outcomes that are consistently well integrated with evolving government affairs, commercial and medical priorities.

• Lead product and corporate level Oncology communication initiatives that are expertly integrated with the company’s policy objectives, with a particular focus on lung cancer.

• Provide International region-specific communications counsel to International and Global leadership, to help inform cross-functional strategy and key business decisions.

• Ensure effective hands-on implementation of communications plans, and cross-functional initiatives as appropriate, working in close partnership with local marketing company teams and communications agencies.

• Continuously engage country communications teams to understand their local environments and inspire and support the effective implementation of International Oncology communications priorities.

• Manage the development and execution of an Oncology internal communications strategy that unites all International employees in the celebration and prioritisation of the company’s patient-centric impact.

• Play a significant role as a senior member of the International communications function, working with other senior communicators to support the function’s evolution and impact across the organisation.

My client needs someone who has substantial experience of multi-market healthcare communications gained either in-house at a leading pharma company or at a global agency, backed up by deep understanding of regulatory environment, compliance framework, and perspectives of key external stakeholders such as physicians, payers, patients. Strong media relations and pharmaceutical communications channel experience, including in digital and social media would be a plus. As would excellent writing skills. Expertise in developing audience-relevant communications including translating scientific / technical content for a broad range of audiences would also be a benefit.

