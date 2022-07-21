We are looking for an Account Director to join our clients, an integrated healthcare communications agency that are based in London with hybrid working in place.

Woking across UK and global accounts the agency are looking for someone to lead the negotiations with clients. Clients will range from pharmaceutical, patient advocacy and healthcare companies. You will be working in an exciting arena working in a variety of spaces, from digital and social campaigns to launch campaigns for prescriptions. There is a fantastic culture in place and you will have the opportunity to self-develop further leading a fantastic team of professionals. Along with a rewarding salary you can expect 25 days holiday (rising to 28 with service), lots of spot prizes and incentives, subsidised gym, healthcare with access to mental health and welfare assistance along with a host of other perks including free breakfast, free bar Thursdays, events and awards.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:



- At least 5 years’ experience in a healthcare or medical communications agency

- A degree within life sciences

- Experience of account handling

- Excellent written and oral communication skills

- Problem-solving skills in a positive manor

- Relationship building and successful management of client campaigns



To be considered for this role you must live in the UK and have previous medical communications experience with an agency.



If are you looking to move in to an agency that is fun and can offer career progression then do get in touch.



Dario Sterling-Dwen can help further on 01932 797 993.