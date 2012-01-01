This is an opportunity with one of the UK’s most creatively driven and innovative healthcare advertising agencies. Brave and engaging in their style- their expertise from copywriting to client services, digital to creative- are second to none. With a niche for visually interactive and compelling strategy- they partner closely with clients who share their vision for creating unforgettable, interesting campaigns that resonate with their audiences- HCP as well as patient.

This is an opportunity to work on one of the agency’s most exciting new wins- a unique, hybrid comms and creative account. This is a non-pharma, ground-breaking new -treatment in robotic surgery. The team is small and new so lots of opportunity to get involved early in the communications cycle and really partner with this innovative client. From corporate communication to launch activity to social media and press release templates- the work is varied and exciting.

Previous account management experience in a healthcare agency is required for this role- either in an advertising or PR agency. If you are a PR Account Manager looking to do something exciting and a little bit different- this could be the role for you. If you are in an advertising account handler looking for a challenge in one of the UK’s most respected agencies where you can really shine- we would love to hear from you.

