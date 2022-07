This is one of London’s most talked about and rapidly growing healthcare PR agencies- growing in clients, momentum and a fantastic team.

This is an agency that was founded on the principal of great work in a culture that takes pride in succeeding and understanding client needs. The senior leadership is highly awarded and talented. As an Account Executive you will have direct contact with the founder and directors learning from the best and having early exposure to strategy and client counsel.

Most of the work is global and early phase- so strategic and very patient advocacy led. You need to have a passion for patient advocacy and have the confidence to work in a team where you will have lots of reign to contribute a make a difference.

This is a supportive and creative culture- with a strong commitment to work life balance, diversity initiatives and ensuring the team does work they love. Their small and agile culture means they deliver in a close knit culture and truly partner with their clients.

Previous agency experience at at least Account Coordinator level is required for this exciting and progressive role.