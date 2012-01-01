Based in Cambridge (but also offering a fully flexible working policy), my client is one of the UK’s best known medical education agencies recognised for their impeccable scientific standards. Whether working on a high profile publications account or innovative multi-channel execution of educational content- the work is quality driven with an exceptional team at the helm.

This is part of a wider medical education business which is one of the largest in the UK, working on some of the biggest and most important pharmaceutical brands in the world. This particular part of the business has a very strong heritage in neurology, oncology and rare disease. The agency partners with pharmaceutical companies that are doing transformative, ground-breaking work in these areas and more.

If you are a talented senior medical writer who thrives on client and project management, this could be the perfect hybrid role for you. Our client is dynamic in their approach to career progression and are constantly creating new roles and complementing responsibilities!

If you have existing medical education agency experience as a medical writer and would like to incorporate client services in your role as well, please apply!



