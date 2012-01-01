Zenopa are working exclusively on a brand new role with a creative digital healthcare agency who are looking to hire a Strategic Director / Client Strategy Director for a permanent role that can be performed from their offices in the North East of England or remotely.

As the business has grown , they want someone dedicated to strategy and working with existing accounts and in house teams to bring a more dedicated approach.

Reporting to the MD, this person will also play a key role in the business and be part of the senior leadership team.

Clients are pharma and animal health and the work is mainly driving launch &, relaunch. All RX Lots of digital sales aids .

They are a Veeva partner with internal creative, design and digital engagement team.

They are open to being as flexible as they can on location. Potential to be a remote role as long as person can spend some time with the teams.



They want someone to grow with the business & be there for the long term. Working with the senior leadership team to help them shape and evolve the business.

Person Specification:

Senior level marketing person from agency or industry

Ambitious, entrepreneurial, inspirational, business-savvy and client-friendly

Proactive, insightful, intelligent professional capable of strategic, constructive, targeted solutions-based thinking and exposition

Educated to degree level, likely to be in Life Sciences or Marketing

Extensive healthcare experience on pharma brands (creative agency/med comms or client side/industry)

Sound knowledge of the pharma, biopharma and biotech industries

Resourcefulness/access to industry forums and ability to stay abreast of industry news and trends

Good network of industry contacts

Excellent written, communication and presentation skills

Team player but absolutely capable of individual excellence and task completion

Appreciation for brand-based marketing and effecting target audience behavioural change

Strong appreciation of contemporary pharmaceutical marketing channels

25 days holiday, increasing year on year

Matched pension

Performance bonus