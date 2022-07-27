Our client an independently owned and global medical communications agency based in Oxford is now looking to add a Senior Project Manager to one of their divisions.

You will be focused in delivering to large public health campaigns managing all expectations. The role will involve liaising with all internal and external contacts at all levels ensuring that briefs will be on budget, time and will create the effect required. Due to the diverse audiences and prospects, you will already have a considerate understanding of the medical communications arena. This is a detailed role that is vital to make transitions smooth and effective. In return you can expect a package which include, a generous salary, bonus, fully flexible and remote work plus much more.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Must have previous project management /account management experience with and medical communications agency.

- A life science degree or equivalent.

- Financial management experience.

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels.



To be considered for this role you must live in the UK and have previous medical communications experience with an agency.

This a great opportunity to join an agency and division that creates an impact. If you are interested then do contact me.

Dario Sterling-Dwen would be happy to help further on 01932 797 993.