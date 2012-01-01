Country Manager, Healthcare Communications Agency, Germany

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs, Healthcare Market Research Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
International
Salary Description:
Highly competitive salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
28-Jul-22
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
5577

Country Manager, Healthcare Communications Agency, Germany

Do you have extensive healthcare communications agency or pharma experience in the German market?

Significant omnichannel and patient related experience is required for this exciting role together with fluency in German/English.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010 

Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

