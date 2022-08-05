Are you a science graduate who is keen to establish a career in STM publishing? Could you apply your enthusiasm and scientific background in a fast-paced editorial environment? One of our key publishing clients are now seeking a self-starter with a strong work ethic to play an important role in the running of our journal portfolio, which includes medical and pharmaceutical science titles.

The role is entitled 'Commissioning Editor' and you will work on a broad range of scientific and medical journals.

The ideal profile is someone with a biomedical sciences, chemistry, medical or pharmaceutical degree who has a passion for science as a whole and would enjoy a role focussed on research, communication , reading and editing.

Duties will include: Correspondence with authors, competitor analysis , ensuring high levels of knowledge subject areas , research (online and print), high levels of organization , some copy editing.

The company is an independent publisher of around 50 people who are great at embracing innovation and early to adopt new methods.

Their offices are based in North London and the role can be offered hybrid, although they would like people to live within around an hours commute (or those seeking London relocation). They are 20 mins to Central London and on the Northern Line. The area surrounding the office has plenty of shops, cafes and restaurants.

They have a successful graduate scheme and the company is well balanced but has lots of younger people . So you would be joining a well established peer group.

There are clear progression paths and you will received world class training and your first 6 months will be used to establish yourself into the industry and role.

Interview process - speak to Zenopa, CV submitted, complete short assessment , then a 1 stage interview in person or virtual.

Competitive starter salary with 20% pay increase during first year at the company, linked to passing of probation and completion of 1 year

Discretionary annual pay increase and bonus

Monthly company breakfasts, cocktail Fridays, two big parties a year and subsidised socials throughout the year

