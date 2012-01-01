Medical Education Manager - exciting new UK start-up, Remote, UK, up to £60K

Brilliant opportunity to be a core part of this new opportunity. The role will involve undertaking independent research, as well as networking with relevant clinicians, research institutes and other stakeholders, to identify education opportunities across specialist audiences and develop these opportunities into actionable projects. Project execution and content development will also be key parts of the role. Individuals from medical education account management or medical writing would be well suited to this position.

