Business Development Manager, Medical Education - exciting new UK start-up, Remote, UK, up to £60K base

Interesting new opportunity for an experienced pharma marketing/med comms BD/commercial individual to significantly contribute to the sales and business development, strategic product development and account management for the UK business.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.



