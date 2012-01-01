Commercial Director, Medical Education, UK six figure package

A one off opportunity to establish and lead this new business entering the UK market.

Extensive experience of working with UK pharma/contacts together with formidable new business development skills are essential for this interesting new role.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.

Supporting bluesmile.org since 2010



