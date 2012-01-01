This is one of the UK’s largest independently owned Medical Education agencies- with offices all over the UK, the States and Asia Pac. They are also fully embracing of hybrid and flexible working. This is a people first agency with exceptional standards. Therefore- you will enjoy the benefits of a close knit, family culture whilst still gaining robust training from some of the finest in the industry.

The work is a mix of medical and commercial on high profile therapy areas- which could range from Rare Disease to Oncology to Neuroscience.

As this is an owner managed agency career progression is meritocratic- and you can progress fast in this world class, yet boutique agency.

If you have experience as Associate or Medical Writer at a med comms agency we would love to tell you more.

