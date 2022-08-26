Our client is a boutique medical communications and education agency based in Oxfordshire. They are seeking a Portfolio Lead to drive scientific and strategic thinking across the business and work alongside the editorial and client services team to deliver strategic plans, lead workshops and contribute to new business.

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced medical writing leader to continue to develop their managerial, strategic and business skills in a supportive environment. Our client really values their staff and helps with the work life balance by offering flexible working hours and hybrid working. In addition to an excellent salary, you can expect 28 days holiday, contributory pension, a well-being package, regular recognition awards, and you will also be able to take advantage of their bespoke training and development programme.

We can only progress with candidates who have extensive previous medical writing experience gained in a med comms environment, who are UK based and are able to attend their Oxford offices 2 days a week.

Responsibilities:

- Work with the team to ensure that high quality content meets the relevant industry practice, publications and compliance codes

- Partner with client medical leads and external experts on a peer-to-peer basis regarding science, strategy and current clinical practice

- Understand clients' strategic objectives and work with editorial and writing team to deliver the optimal approach

- Provide strategic council and act as strategic lead for client programmes, pitches and requests for proposals

- Provide support and best practice training to team members to continue their skills development and to support personal development and growth

- Consider resource needs for the business to ensure accounts are happy and healthy

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Degree in Life Sciences, preferably a higher degree

- Significant writing experience gained in a healthcare communication environment

- Extensive strategic medical writing experience including publications, ideally with a track record of working on pre-launch, launch and mature brands, developing scientific platforms, messaging, publication planning, core claims materials, and medical programme planning and delivery

- Have strong leadership skills to mentor internal teams on science and strategy

- Can multi-task, prioritise work and achieve deadlines

- Well organised with a scientific and business mindset

- A strong communicator and presenter

- Able to contribute to business development plans and opportunities

ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 20 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent.

Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.