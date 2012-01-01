This is one of the UK’s most stable, consistently successful, established and supportive medical education businesses. Part of a wider integrated agency with exceptional capabilities in PR and marketing as well- my client offers a diverse, inspiring and friendly culture to thrive in.

The medical education unit has one of the strongest scientific services teams in the UK- with excellent leadership and long standing writers who have progressed through years of support and robust development plans. A minimum of 37.5 hours of training is allocated to every joiner- as are amazing resources to support and empower to senior leadership.

The work also speaks for itself- with some of the longest standing and biggest accounts in the agency- with accounts as varied as Diabetes, Oncology, Rare Disease and Obesity. There is a good mix of work- with the opportunity to learn on complex and high profile publications, meetings, training and integrated accounts to name a few.

This is also a flexible agency- you can be fully remote in the UK or can be part of their thriving offices in the UK or Europe. Previous medical education agency experience in a global agency is required for this role.

