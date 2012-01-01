Fantastic opportunity to join a leading global healthcare advertising agency in a culture that is progressive as well as informal. With a relaxed and approachable culture- this is a well-managed and resourced agency producing great client work with a happy and motivated team.

The work is a mix of HCP and patient facing programmes across channels and a variety of therapy areas. Client services work alongside a robust project management team so there is support on client strategy as well as delivery.

The agency is part of one of the biggest and most respected healthcare communications groups in the world- so there is the chance for limitless career development within their global organisation but also the opportunity to train and learn from leading global marketeers in health.

You will have healthcare communications experience working on pharma brands in agency or in-house- with a passion for creative thinking and flawless delivery on healthcare brands.

