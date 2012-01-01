Senior Consultant: Strategic Healthcare Consultancy

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Depending On Experience with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
06-Sep-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2369

This is a fantastic opportunity for a talented Senior Account Director from a Healthcare PR or Medical Education agency looking to take their career in a genuinely strategic direction. Our client is unique in that they combine high level business thinking similar to that of a management consultancy with the creativity and vision of a communications agency.
The results are innovative and compelling strategic solutions to complex problems faced by pharma and biotech- problems that affect the business at organisational and franchise level.
My client is looking for intelligent, confident and results driven communicators who can think beyond brands and partner with clients at C-Suite level in pharma and biotech.
Previous agency experience at at least Senior Account Director/Senior Consultant level in a medical education /PR agency or management consultancy in life sciences is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

