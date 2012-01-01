If you are an experienced PR executive with a passion for health and bigger picture impact – this is the agency for you. Our client is an established, award winning healthcare PR specialist that is a small but powerful player in the market. Independently owned they thrive on pitching for and focusing on work that has broader impact- from societal to industry to government and the patient. Whether working on an intricate oncology pharma account, or CSR activities on the links between environmental impact and respiratory health- or a women’s health pharma account and gender equality- this is an agency that has bigger picture medical thinking including and beyond the brand.

As a Senior Account Executive your role will have a project management focus- on accounts that are fast paced with a UK focus. Due to the patient nature of a lot of the work there is real opportunity to flex digital and social skills- and a passion for content and multiple stake holder engagement is key- from medical to journalists to patients and the public.

Previous healthcare PR experience at at least Account Executive level is required for this role.

