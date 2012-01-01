This is one of London’s longest established and most successful network agencies with a flair for award winning, game changing campaigns.

With a buoyant and inclusive culture- they have a fluid cross practice structure that gives the Healthcare PR and Medical Education team an energy and insight few competitors can match.

Medical Education is a small but robust team of writers and account handlers who work in a high quality, dedicated yet informal and flexible culture. The work is varied- with lots of opportunity to work on new drugs and creative execution of high science data. The team has particularly strong heritage in oncology and CNS but is constantly growing and evolving.

Medical Writers may also be drawn on for collaborative work with other practices within the agency such as technology and consumer. This is where scientific messaging is required where these areas interact with health- making work here both different an interesting.

Previous medical education agency – global or UK, is required for this role- at at least Senior Medical Writer level.

