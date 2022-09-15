Senior Account Manager- Global Independent Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
North East England, North West England, North Yorkshire and Hull, East Midlands, East Anglia, London, South East England, South West England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland
Salary:
30,000 to 45,000 per annum
Salary Description:
Excellent Basic with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-Sep-22
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P2373

If you are a talented, passionate and personable Account Manager this could be the next exciting step up for you.
This is one of the UK’s most successful independently owned medical education agencies that has enjoyed record breaking success- including establishing multiple offices in the UK and globally.
As a major contender in the market they have proudly maintained their close knit, family culture. They see their people as their biggest asset and support, nurture and empower to bring the best out in the team.
As a Senior Account Manager you will have the flexibility to work in a number of or a chosen team- and they have award winning heritage in the breadth of medical strategy. This could be on market access, internal communications, publications, commercial, training or simply industry best practice.
While ambitious this agency enjoys sustainable growth with a sensitivity to resource and managing work life balance. There are any number of UK offices to work from although hybrid working is encouraged and practiced throughout as well.
Previous medical education agency experience is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

