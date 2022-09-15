If you are a talented, passionate and personable Account Manager this could be the next exciting step up for you.

This is one of the UK’s most successful independently owned medical education agencies that has enjoyed record breaking success- including establishing multiple offices in the UK and globally.

As a major contender in the market they have proudly maintained their close knit, family culture. They see their people as their biggest asset and support, nurture and empower to bring the best out in the team.

As a Senior Account Manager you will have the flexibility to work in a number of or a chosen team- and they have award winning heritage in the breadth of medical strategy. This could be on market access, internal communications, publications, commercial, training or simply industry best practice.

While ambitious this agency enjoys sustainable growth with a sensitivity to resource and managing work life balance. There are any number of UK offices to work from although hybrid working is encouraged and practiced throughout as well.

Previous medical education agency experience is required for this role.

