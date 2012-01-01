This is a rewarding and high profile opportunity to join one of the UK’s leading and most awarded Public Affairs agencies in their inspiring and hugely successful healthcare team.

With a breadth of clients on their roster ranging from pharmaceutical to NGO, charity to public sector, health tech to foundations and coalitions- this agency is committed to patient outcomes through every step of the treatment journey.

Taking a creative and innovative approach to public affairs in healthcare- this agency engages meaningfully across audiences and channels to make change. This includes but is not limited to contributing to changes in policy, raising environmental issues with pharma at global level and engaging with a breadth of audiences through social media in fun and compelling ways. Digital is a big part of this agency’s success and they are looking for an Account Director who will encourage clients to push the envelope, creating messaging and content that reaches politicians, HCPs, patients and the public- compliantly and with impact.

Previous agency is a plus but due to the breadth and strategic approach of this agency’s vision our client is welcoming of healthcare PA and policy comms experience from pharma, charity, government or NGO as well.

Excellent benefits, training, support, access to high impact and profile accounts- and a leadership team that is one of the most stable and finest in the UK.