If you are a talented Healthcare PR Account Director looking to be inspired- look no further for your next step.

This is one of the most visionary, as well as biggest integrated healthcare communications groups in the world. With record breaking success in Healthcare PR, Healthcare Advertising, Medical Education and Digital Marketing they are proud to be doing emotionally compelling and memorable work that drives change.

This role sits in the agency’s PR practice but as around 50% of the accounts are integrated with other practice areas our client is looking for a bigger picture thinker- a director with strategic, agnostic thinking but who is an expert in healthcare PR. Strong collaboration is the root of this agency’s power- as is the confidence to encourage clients to push the envelop- make an impact with compelling campaigns and eventually – get their audiences to act.

Previous healthcare PR experience on global campaigns is a must. You must have agency experience and a strong collaborative approach. Mentoring and taking pride in seeing your team succeed is critical. This agency has a celebratory culture- when one team wins the whole agency does as well!

