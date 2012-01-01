This is an important next step for a driven and passionate strategic planner to make that game changing career move.

This is a high profile, reputable and big picture thinking agency. With a breadth of expertise ranging from evidence and access to medical education and advertising – this agency brings brands to life through data and insight driven strategy executed with exceptional creativity.

As a strategic planner you will be joining this agency’s award winning advertising pillar in their established and growing strategy team. You will be a natural collaborator and work closely with internal teams in client services, creative and digital as well as tapping into the agency’s wider teams in data, evidence and patient engagement.

You will be a holistic thinker and analytical, a strong problem solver with a sharp understanding of your clients and therapy areas as well as their competition and wider market trends.

This is a well-known agency with a respected strategy team so an amazing opportunity to raise your profile in the industry. This is also an empowering and supportive agency where you will learn and grow. While they are a dedicated and determined team they place a lot of value on having fun as well- you need to come with bags of enthusiasm and passion as well.

Previous experience at least as a mid-weight planner in a healthcare advertising agency is required for this role.

