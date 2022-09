This is an exciting opportunity for a senior project manager or senior account manager who is passionate about digital to join one of London’s leading digital marketing agencies for health.

Competing against some of the biggest names in healthcare advertising and medical education- and with a strong niche in digital- our client offers nimble and best in class digital, joined up and strategically aligned online solutions few agencies can match.

You will work with a robust team to deliver everything from marketing and branding multi-channel campaigns, to ad boards, to medical communications materials, to patient support programmes, to videos and animations.

This is a close-knit and passionate agency where you will always feel like a truly integrated member of the team.

Please contact me for information