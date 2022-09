Scientific Team Leader, Scientific Services, Medical Communications, UK

Reporting to the VP, Scientific Service of a 70 person division this is an excellent career opportunity to develop your people management and client management skills with a career track to Associate Vice President.

Culturally new ideas are welcomed and implemented and therapy areas include rare diseases, oncology, neurology, immunology and infectious diseases.

You are most likely to be currently working at PWM or Scientific Team Leader/similar level currently.

