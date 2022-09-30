Our client is an expert healthcare communications agency, who is seeking a Digital Strategist to design and deliver best-in-class integrated digital and social media communications strategies and plans for their pharmaceutical and healthcare industry clients. They role can be predominently homebased although their will be ocassions when your are required in the central London office or to travel for client meetings.

They provide strategic and tactical expertise in digital marketing and medical communications to advance the reach of healthcare communications, as well as assisting their clients to improve their understanding of the online HCP environment.

They are seeking a Digital Strategist to support the development of clients’ integrated digital communications strategies and campaign plans across owned and paid channels. You will develop and deliver robust, insight-driven, customer-centric communications strategies that compliantly address client challenges and audience needs, across a range of assets and channels.

In return you can expect and excellent salary, and a host of benefits including pension, healthcare, dedicated training budget, regular bonuses, 28 days holidays and more.

This role is only open to healthcare communications experienced candidates who are based and eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Plan and advise on the execution of digital marketing communications programmes, combining the relevant channels, platforms, media and data into one actionable plan; primarily focused on social media

- Plan and execute social media landscaping and influencer mapping methodologies, and stay plugged in to the latest in digital and social media trends and technology

- Lead and support in the development of unique digital marketing communications strategies that integrate with clients’ existing online and offline activities, where appropriate

- Provide direction and strategic counsel to colleagues and clients on social media strategy and tactical best practices – feeding into and reviewing relevant projects and proposals

- Input into and oversee the development of the content marketing strategy across paid and organic social campaigns / channels

- Design and deliver relevant governance and process documentation in support of client social media capabilities

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science or Communications Degree

- Significant experience of devising and implementing strategic campaigns gained in a healthcare or medical communications agency environment is a must

- Strong working knowledge of social media platforms and associated pharma industry governance considerations

- Strong communications skills and ability to engage senior client stakeholders around the challenges and nuances of social media marketing

- Excellent analytical skills and a creative problem solver

- Able to work collaboratively with internal teams and external experts

