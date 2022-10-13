As a result of consistent growth, an established international medical communications agency is seeking an Account Manager to join their team with the flexibility of office, hybrid or remote working.

The focal point of the accounts will be digital solutions such as interactive learning tools, e-learning and resources. There will be ample opportunity to get involved in strategy and creativity of accounts to develop innovative solutions.

Responsibilities entail the project management of scientific communications materials efficiently and effectively, meeting project timelines, engaging in line management responsibilities of junior members of staff, and progressing and building on business opportunities.

Our client offers a very competitive salary, 25 days holiday, pension, income protection, life assurance and a bonus scheme.

To be considered for this role you will require previous account management experience gained within a medical communications agency, and to resident, and fully eligible for work in the UK.

Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain relations with clients, medical experts and KOLs and act as a daily point of contact for the clients

- Implement scientific and industrial experience to meet client needs and requirements within projects

- Generate and direct application of project briefs, keep track of timelines and manage financial aspects of the account

- Experienced in mentoring junior members of staff in managing a range of projects and organising regular project status meetings to track project delivery

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Account Manager

- Possess project management, budgeting and organisation skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer savvy

Fantastic opportunity to develop your project and account management skills in a fast growing medical communications agency.

