This is that exciting first step for a life science graduate making that first move into healthcare PR. My client is an award winning independent healthcare PR agency- with high profile and impactful clients doing life changing work for patients and the public.

As a Junior Account Executive you will be working in a fast paced, creative and rewarding environment. You will be juggling multiple accounts with the guidance and support of your line manager – with lots of scope to imbed yourself in a friendly, passionate and progressive team. When applying please provide a cover letter with your reasoning for pursuing a career in healthcare communications.