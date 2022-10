This is one of the UK’s biggest and longest established independently owned medical education agencies. With a reputation for being one of the most quality driven and at the same time nicest cultures in the market- they are a popular choice for candidates looking to move jobs.

Combining exceptional training and support with a fun and flexible culture- they will provide a strong foundation for career progression as well as a happy environment to work in.

Their most urgent need is in publications but they do a raft of varied work including insight driven evidence work, patient engagement, congress and events as well as creation of engaging and at the same time high science materials.

A science degree as well as medical education experience, ideally with some publications would be a great fit. This is not a corporate or lone wolf environment- if you thrive on collaboration and are a team player this is the home for you!