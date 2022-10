This is one of the UK’s most respected, established and consistently successful, growing medical communications agencies. They are proudly owner managed and backed and thrive on their nimble, flexible and innovative culture.

With a strong heritage in publications planning they are now fully embracing of a breadth of medical education capabilities- underpinned by a stellar internal creative and digital team.

As one of the UK’s premier agencies for publications planning this is a fantastic agency to consolidate and perfect your skills, while still working in a creative and strategically aligned agency.

The team culture and support is one of this agency’s biggest triumphs as is their reputation for doing high quality, scientifically robust work that compels and engages. To qualify for this exciting opportunity you must have a life science degree and medical education agency experience, ideally with publications experience too. You will demonstrate a drive to do publications differently- championing digital and innovation in execution.