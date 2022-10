If you are passionate about psychology, human behaviour, health and outcomes- this is the agency for you. Established for decades this is however one of the UK’s freshest healthcare agencies with an evolving culture that is on the pulse and progressive.

With a passion for both electrifying and impactful communications and maintaining a culture that is both inspiring and nurturing- this offers a unique opportunity.

The work is both outstanding but also rewarding. The most urgent needs are on patient engagement accounts- a very important piece for this agency which has award winning heritage and a sweet spot for advocacy and disease awareness. There are also some high profile corporate accounts and internal communications in collaboration with their exceptional behavioural science colleagues.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required and a passion for game changing communications, collaborative enthusiasm and a drive to do work that changes patient lives.