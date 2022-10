Working for an independent and growing agency specialising in healthcare advertising based in Central Windsor who are seeking an Account Executive for a permanent role in the company .

The ideal candidate will have a degree in science, business or marketing plus some work experience/ internship within a healthcare or pharmaceutical setting OR a passion for working within a none clinical health related role.

The agency has had its best couple of years and they work with some top name pharma clients in areas such as dermatology and biotechs. They have taken on new starters during lockdown and continue to grow.

Everyone is works hybrid and there will be a mix of home and office work based on individual requirements (typically 2 days in the office per week) , however to begin with the preference would be mainly office based to to pick everything up.

If you are interested in hearing more, please get in touch.