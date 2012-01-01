This is a great opportunity for a talented healthcare PR Account Executive to make that exciting step up- or a Senior Account Executive looking for a unique new challenge.

My client is one of London’s most talked about healthcare PR agencies, a relative new comer on the market but making waves for their creativity, spark and high profile international work.

If you want to work in an agency that has big international clients in a culture that is savvy, authentic and on the pulse- this is the agency for you. Owner managed with big hitters in the industry in the senior leadership team- you will work closely with some for the most reputable healthcare PR directors in London. The team is small, enthusiastic and doing some of the most rewarding enjoyable work in healthcare PR. This could range from community engagement to health issues that affect society every day from obesity to responsible sharing of health data to patient engagement.

There are no promotion cycles- the MD is warm, supportive, hugely empowering and hiring future leaders- you can grow at your pace and shine in this small agency with big ambitions.

