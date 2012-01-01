Inspiring leadership, patient focused accounts including direct collaboration with patient groups and foundations, an informal, yet ambitious culture are just some highlights at this exciting agency.

Independently owned, small but powerful and with an enviable international client base- my client sets themselves apart with their flawless and deep experience in patient advocacy and community engagement. As a result the work is endlessly interesting and rewarding- with the patient at the heart of their offer.

As this is a small agency and in a managed yet ambitious period of growth – my client is looking for an Account Director who will shine- demonstrate strategic confidence internally and externally- and also thrive on rolling their sleeves up and leading by example for the rest of the team.

Whilst the work is a huge driver at this agency in its focus and uniqueness- the chance to grow in a truly meritocratic environment is significant.

The senior leadership are some of the most awarded in the industry and manage the team with gravitas and humility. Therefore talent and kindness go a long way in this agency. Previous healthcare PR agency experience is required for this role.

