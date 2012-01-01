If you are passionate about all things digital and producing work that is flawlessly executed across channels and platforms- this is the role for you. Add to this the chance to work on life changing brands that will make you proud to be a part of this team.

This is one of the UK’s biggest and most successful healthcare advertising agencies. The culture however is one of the friendliest and most authentic. Despite their continued growth in size and profile this agency is free of red tape and corporate energy!

You will have experience of working on healthcare accounts- ideally in agency and be conversant with delivering digital projects- from web sites to apps to HTL banners and emails and more. You will be skilled in project management methodologies and demonstrate familiarity with multiple technology platforms. You will be organised and a fantastic communicator. Internal stakeholders from client services to developers, design to editorial and resource planners- will be your daily partners. This is a talented, transparent and supportive team looking for similar qualities in the Digital Project Manager.

The roles sits in an already established digital team and reports in to the Digital Project Lead so you will be empowered and supported.

