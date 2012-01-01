This is an unmissable opportunity for an exceptional healthcare copywriter to join one of the world’s most powerful and inspiring integrated healthcare agencies in their creative team.

A powerhouse of capability from creative to to medical education and PR- the advertising pillar is the creative heart of the agency and one of the best in the world. From mental health to sustainability to rare disease- this is the chance to do some of the most emotive as well as best work of your career.

The senior copywriter will play a pivotal role in working closely with planning, client services and creative in producing copy that pushes people to go past the norm in healthcare- to embrace new thinking and drive change. As a senior team member they will work closely with senior leadership in developing proposals and pitching. They will be a part of the process in planning and strategy. They will mentor, manage and inspire.

With some of the most robust D,E&I initiatives in the industry, a commitment and investment in well ness and mental health, and a collaborative, supportive and progressive culture- there are plenty of reasons to join this stellar global player.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role.

