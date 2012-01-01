This is one of the most recognisable and long established medical education agencies in the UK. They have a stellar track record in collaborating strategically with leading pharma clients, with flawless delivery to match.

With a strong commercial focus the work is high science yet with room for creativity, exciting content across channels and the chance to do a variety of projects in a fast paced, nimble culture. Whilst the agency is of an impressive and growing size- with robust teams in client services, editorial and scientific services- they are still proudly independent. There is therefore the opportunity to shine as the founders offer guidance and leadership while empowering you to grow into a senior leadership role.

There is also freedom to work on interesting accounts as this agency is nimble and flexible to focus on work they enjoy- from ground-breaking science in oncology to insomnia to biosimilars. They have a relaxed yet ambitious buzz in their offices in Buckinghamshire yet are fully embracing of flexible working as well. Previous medical education agency experience and a track record in exceptional client services and strategy is required for this role.

