The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is an internationally-recognised and highly prestigious organisation which continually improves outcomes for patients using the NHS and other public health and social care services by producing trusted, independent, and evidence-based guidance for practitioners across health, public health, and social care. Since its foundation as an independent non-departmental government body in 1999, NICE has endeavored to put science and evidence at the heart of health and care decision-making, to improve patients’ treatment and care, and to address health inequalities.



Now, with new clinical treatments, practices and technologies emerging at an unprecedented pace, NICE recognises the need to rethink its role in the healthcare ecosystem, and its ways of working – particularly given the impact that the pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on health inequalities for years to come. As a result, NICE has developed a five-year strategy to equip itself not only to continue to meet the needs of both patients and practitioners, but to pro-actively anticipate, recognise, and respond to the challenges and opportunities arising from new medical, technological and scientific advancements with an accelerated sense of pace and dynamism.



At this exciting time, NICE will appoint a new Director of Medicines Evaluation, who will play a critical strategic leadership role in the pursuit of its primary goal – enabling people to access the best care, fast, that represents good value for the taxpayer. Responsible for leading and designing the technology appraisal programme through which new treatments are approved for the NHS, they will lead a team of circa 130, appraising 100+ new treatments a year and collaborating with the national payor, NHS England, on commercial and managed access arrangements.



Reporting to the Chief Executive (Dr. Sam Roberts), the Director of Medicines Evaluation will also contribute to NICE’s wider transformation programme, through their internal leadership and their work with key external stakeholders.

For this key role, NICE are looking for a senior leader with a deep background in health economics, a strong understanding of the technology appraisal process, and a clear grip on the UK’s market access dynamics. Through their personal credibility, influence, and communication skills, the new Director of Medicines Evaluation will lead and develop a strong team, contributing at executive team, and be comfortable leading in a visible, important and sensitive role.



The MBS Group are acting as NICE’s advisors on this appointment. To apply please send a covering letter, CV, and completed Equality Monitoring Form (available via the link in the candidate information pack) with the subject line “Application for the role of Director of Medicines Evaluation” to nice@thembsgroup.co.uk by noon on Wednesday 16th November.



If your application is progressed after the Longlist meeting in mid-November, you will be invited to attend an hour-long, competency-based interview with the MBS team ahead of a Shortlist meeting, where a small number of candidates will be chosen to appear before the selection panel. The panel will be chaired by Dr. Sam Roberts.